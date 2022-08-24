Sabeeka Imam explores the beauty of Baku
02:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Sabeeka Imam explores the beauty of Baku
The British-Pakistani supermodel Sabeeka Imam has proven herself in the fashion industry. With many jewels to her crown, Imam is one of the top models in Pakistan’s fashion industry and has to work in intense conditions and long days. Just like any regular person, Imam took time off and decided to celebrate her birthday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Queen starlet shared her pictures from the trip as she explored the exquisite beauty of the city and its architecture while serving looks during her vacation.

On the work front, Imam is currently showcasing her acting skills in PTV’s drama Dushman. Imam also appeared in commercially successful films including Welcome to London, Jalaibee, Sherdil, Laaj, Muntazir, and Bhanwaray.

