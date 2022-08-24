Sabeeka Imam explores the beauty of Baku
Share
The British-Pakistani supermodel Sabeeka Imam has proven herself in the fashion industry. With many jewels to her crown, Imam is one of the top models in Pakistan’s fashion industry and has to work in intense conditions and long days. Just like any regular person, Imam took time off and decided to celebrate her birthday in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The Queen starlet shared her pictures from the trip as she explored the exquisite beauty of the city and its architecture while serving looks during her vacation.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Imam is currently showcasing her acting skills in PTV’s drama Dushman. Imam also appeared in commercially successful films including Welcome to London, Jalaibee, Sherdil, Laaj, Muntazir, and Bhanwaray.
Sabeeka Imam and Hasnain Lehri part ways 11:43 AM | 19 Dec, 2019
British-Pakistani model Sabeeka Imam has called it quits with model Hasnain Lehri. “And so this journey ...
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill to jail on judicial remand02:20 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- ECP postpones LG polls in flood-hit nine districts of Sindh01:52 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- LHC waives off fuel adjustment charges for electricity consumers01:16 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
-
- Merub Ali celebrates million followers on Instagram12:41 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Amitabh Bachchan contracts Covid-19 for second time08:56 AM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022