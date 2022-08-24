Amar Khan's new video takes internet by storm

Lollywood diva Amar Khan has mastered the art of charming the audience with her versatile roles. Besides her abiding aura bewitching the masses, the Belapur ki Dayan actress is winning hearts with another hilarious video.

Hilariously mimicking the iconic character of Miss Braganza from the cult classic Indian film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the actress was spotted at a star-stuuded launch of Sara Khan cosmetics where she had a fun time.

Needless to say, the Dum Mastam actress is being loved for her onpoint Ms Braganza act. The amusing video garnered thousands of likes. Fans quickly jumped in and flooded the comment section with praises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Khan (@amarkhanlove)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Khan (@amarkhanlove)

The famous Kuch Kuch Hota Hai character 'Miss Braganza' was played by Archana Puran Singh. The film was released in October 1998.

The daughter of veteran actor Fareeha Jabeen has bagged numerous roles portraying diversity and complex characters. She debuted in acting with a 2017 short film, Chashm-e-Num.

On the work front, Amar Khan starred in the popular film, Dum Mastam, released on Eid-ul-Fitr, opposite Imran Ashraf. The project scored 5.6 on IMDb Ratings.