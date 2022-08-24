Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new stunning selfie

Pakistan has fallen head over heels with Bilgic aka Halime Sultan and this comes as no surprise. The 29-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

The Ertugral star revamped her look and effortlessly glided into the shoes of a glamorous diva. Turning to her Instagram handle, she flaunted her ultra-glam look in a new selfie.

Looking stunning, Esra's mesmerising face left the fans bedazzled. Her style has been lauded by many as she infuses subtle grace in every avatar she dons. Apart from dabbling in versatile roles, she is striking and has a great sense of style.

On the work front, Esra was last seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.