Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new bold video sets internet on fire
Turkish beauty Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Hatun's latest social media post is proof of her beauty, elegance and fashionista persona.
The Ramo star has surely gained much admiration in Pakistan since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul was aired but it's her gorgeous looks that have the undivided attention of her admirers.
A fashionista to the core, Esra's recent pool photos on Instagram has left the internet gushing as she poses for the camera. The gorgeous beauty has an incredible physique and her luscious brunette locks compliment her.
Posing for the camera, Bilgic turned heads because of her impeccable style. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.
On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.
