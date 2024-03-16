Search

Indian actress charged with gold theft threatens suicide

11:29 PM | 16 Mar, 2024
Soumya Shetty gold theft case
Soumya Shetty, the Indian actress who has been accused of stealing 150 tola gold from the house of a man she befriended sometime ago, has threatened the investigators with suicide.

According to reports, police have recovered 74 tola of the stolen gold, but now Shetty has told the police that she can’t return the remaining gold. She told the investigators that she would commit suicide if she is pressurized further.

Police have arrested Soumya Shetty for the gold theft on the complaint of a government official named Prasad Babu. Babu told the police that Soumya became his friend during an audition for a movie. He said she was so impressed with him that she started visiting his home and even used his washroom during a visit to his home.

Babu said that his family found the gold missing when they returned from a wedding. He said that Soumya was involved in the theft of gold from his home. He said that Soumya went to Goa for a luxury vacation after stealing gold from his house.

Police have arrested 11 people, including Soumya Shetty, in connection with the gold theft and further investigation is under way. 

