Indian actress charged with gold theft threatens suicide

Soumya Shetty, the Indian actress who has been accused of stealing 150 tola gold from the house of a man she befriended sometime ago, has threatened the investigators with suicide.
According to reports, police have recovered 74 tola of the stolen gold, but now Shetty has told the police that she can’t return the remaining gold. She told the investigators that she would commit suicide if she is pressurized further.
Police have arrested Soumya Shetty for the gold theft on the complaint of a government official named Prasad Babu. Babu told the police that Soumya became his friend during an audition for a movie. He said she was so impressed with him that she started visiting his home and even used his washroom during a visit to his home.
Babu said that his family found the gold missing when they returned from a wedding. He said that Soumya was involved in the theft of gold from his home. He said that Soumya went to Goa for a luxury vacation after stealing gold from his house.
Police have arrested 11 people, including Soumya Shetty, in connection with the gold theft and further investigation is under way.
Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.07
|184.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.