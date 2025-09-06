Dania’s husband Shehzad Hakim expresses regrets over viral ‘Mujra’ video after CCD advice

MULTAN – Shehzad Hakim, husband of Dania Shah and known as Hakim Loha Paar, has expressed his regret for holding a Mujra party at a wedding event amid flood devastation in the country.

In a video message, Hakim said he was called by the Crime Control Department after his video of arranging a Mujra party and a vulgar audio went viral on social media.

The officials advised me that such conduct is inappropriate and must be avoided, he said.

“I should not hold such party during flood days,” he regretted and asked people to avoid such acts.

Hakim Loha Paar also announced to donate the money he received as gifts on the event to flood victims.

The video has gone viral on social media with users sharing funny remarks.