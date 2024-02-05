Lollywood celebrities urge public to vote

For 76 years, Pakistan has navigated a delicate path, often feeling more like a roundabout than a clear direction. Amidst numerous challenges, one crucial factor stands out: public apathy towards voting. This has paved the way for dictators who prioritize personal gain over national well-being, leaving the people mired in poverty.
That's why, after last year's constitutional turmoil, the upcoming February 8th election holds critical importance. With a staggering 63% youth population, the power to change the course lies in our hands. Pakistani celebrities are echoing the message loud and clear. From veteran actress Bushra Ansari to rising star Usama Khan, they're urging their fans to exercise their right and vote for a better future.
Haroon Shahid, Asim Azhar and Osman Khalid Butt Butt also echoed these sentiments on their Twitter handles.
8th of February! Vote for 🦁🏹⚖️ or whoever you support. Send a text to 8300 with your CNIC and find out where you'll be voting. Pakistan Zindabad ❤️🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/AfpKPJ4bLj— Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) February 4, 2024
In case you haven’t already, message 8300 with your CNIC to get details on your constituency and your polling station.— Osman Khalid Butt 🇵🇸 (@aClockworkObi) February 2, 2024
Make your voice count.
Vote.
Vote!!— Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) February 3, 2024
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
