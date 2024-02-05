Lollywood celebrities urge public to vote

For 76 years, Pakistan has navigated a delicate path, often feeling more like a roundabout than a clear direction. Amidst numerous challenges, one crucial factor stands out: public apathy towards voting. This has paved the way for dictators who prioritize personal gain over national well-being, leaving the people mired in poverty.

That's why, after last year's constitutional turmoil, the upcoming February 8th election holds critical importance. With a staggering 63% youth population, the power to change the course lies in our hands. Pakistani celebrities are echoing the message loud and clear. From veteran actress Bushra Ansari to rising star Usama Khan, they're urging their fans to exercise their right and vote for a better future.

Haroon Shahid, Asim Azhar and Osman Khalid Butt Butt also echoed these sentiments on their Twitter handles.

8th of February! Vote for 🦁🏹⚖️ or whoever you support. Send a text to 8300 with your CNIC and find out where you'll be voting. Pakistan Zindabad ❤️🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/AfpKPJ4bLj — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) February 4, 2024

In case you haven’t already, message 8300 with your CNIC to get details on your constituency and your polling station.

Make your voice count.

Vote. — Osman Khalid Butt 🇵🇸 (@aClockworkObi) February 2, 2024

