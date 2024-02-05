Search

Lollywood celebrities urge public to vote

Web Desk
04:46 PM | 5 Feb, 2024
Lollywood celebrities urge public to vote
Source: Instagram

For 76 years, Pakistan has navigated a delicate path, often feeling more like a roundabout than a clear direction. Amidst numerous challenges, one crucial factor stands out: public apathy towards voting. This has paved the way for dictators who prioritize personal gain over national well-being, leaving the people mired in poverty.

That's why, after last year's constitutional turmoil, the upcoming February 8th election holds critical importance. With a staggering 63% youth population, the power to change the course lies in our hands. Pakistani celebrities are echoing the message loud and clear. From veteran actress Bushra Ansari to rising star Usama Khan, they're urging their fans to exercise their right and vote for a better future.

Haroon Shahid, Asim Azhar and Osman Khalid Butt Butt also echoed these sentiments on their Twitter handles.

https://x.com/AsimAzharr/status/1753302938985103721?s=20

