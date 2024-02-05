Louis Tomlinson signs fan's "Marriage Certificate" at Jakarta Concert

During his "Faith in the Future" tour stop in Jakarta, Indonesia, former One Direction band member, Louis Tomlinson took a humorous detour from signing the usual fan memorabilia. A dedicated fan presented the singer with an official-looking marriage certificate featuring her photo alongside his, requesting his signature.

The document, which appeared to be a Republic of Indonesia excerpt of marriage certificate, included photos of both the fan’s and Tomlinson’s faces side-by-side and his signature in the middle.

Tomlinson, ever the sport, inquired if the document was "legit" before playfully adding his signature in the center. This lighthearted interaction continued at the post-show meet and greet, where, when jokingly asked about staying in Jakarta, Tomlinson quipped, "If my wife wants me to!"

While Tomlinson's signature certainly adds a unique twist to the fan's souvenir, it's important to remember that this doesn't hold any legal weight. Indonesian law requires a formal ceremony for a marriage to be recognized.

