Top general inaugurates Pakistan’s Pavilion at World Defence Show

RIYADH – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCS) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza inaugurated the Pakistani pavilion at second edition of the World Defence Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event is organized by the General Authority for Military Industries and it will continue until Feb 8. It will showcase the future of defense through technological developments from around the globe.

Twelve Pakistani arms manufacturing companies, including Global Industrial and Defence Solutions and Pakistan Ordnance Factory, are showcasing their products at the mega event. The Pakistani manufacturers also displayed their drone technologies, missile system and other weapons.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Mirza said Pakistan was aware of all threats. He said Pakistan was enhancing its defence capabilities keeping in view the challenges.

“Pakistan is a peaceful country, but we also want to make it clear to the world that we cannot hold back our defence needs,” he said.

Overall 750 companies from 45 countries are participating in the defence show, which is expected to be attended by thousands of people.

At inauguration of the show, Saudi air force presented the aerial display. Pakistan’s Thunder fighter jets will present the air show in last days of the event.

Meanwhile, caretaker Defence Minister Anwar Ali Haider called on his Saudi counterparty Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh.

Matters related to promoting defence and military relations were discussed in the meeting. They also reviewed the regional situation.

Both sides signed various memorandum of understandings related to military cooperation during the meeting.