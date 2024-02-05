Top general inaugurates Pakistan’s Pavilion at World Defence Show

Caretaker minister calls on Saudi counterpart in Riyadh
RIYADH – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCS) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza inaugurated the Pakistani pavilion at second edition of the World Defence Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The event is organized by the General Authority for Military Industries and it will continue until Feb 8. It will showcase the future of defense through technological developments from around the globe.
Twelve Pakistani arms manufacturing companies, including Global Industrial and Defence Solutions and Pakistan Ordnance Factory, are showcasing their products at the mega event. The Pakistani manufacturers also displayed their drone technologies, missile system and other weapons.
Speaking on the occasion, Gen Mirza said Pakistan was aware of all threats. He said Pakistan was enhancing its defence capabilities keeping in view the challenges.
“Pakistan is a peaceful country, but we also want to make it clear to the world that we cannot hold back our defence needs,” he said.
Overall 750 companies from 45 countries are participating in the defence show, which is expected to be attended by thousands of people.
At inauguration of the show, Saudi air force presented the aerial display. Pakistan’s Thunder fighter jets will present the air show in last days of the event.
Meanwhile, caretaker Defence Minister Anwar Ali Haider called on his Saudi counterparty Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh.
Matters related to promoting defence and military relations were discussed in the meeting. They also reviewed the regional situation.
Both sides signed various memorandum of understandings related to military cooperation during the meeting.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
