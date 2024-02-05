Pakistani and Indian artists join forces for 'Noor Allah'

In a remarkable display of cross-border musical collaboration, renowned Indian musician and singer Salim Merchant has joined forces with Pakistani counterpart Salman Hassan to bring forth a mesmerizing music video titled "Noor Allah." Just two days ago, the Pakistani artist released the highly anticipated video, showcasing not only the talent of the two artists but also the ability of music to transcend political boundaries.
The collaborative effort in "Noor Allah" resonates with audiences on both sides of the India-Pakistan border. Hassan's soul-stirring vocals combined with Merchant's musical prowess have created a captivating piece that has swiftly captured the hearts of music enthusiasts. The song's release witnessed an outpouring of positive reactions, emphasizing its instant popularity among diverse music lovers.
Directed by the skilled Vipin Kaushal, the lyrics of "Noor Allah" are penned by Ali Jaan, adding poetic depth to the composition. The music, a crucial element of any successful song, is thoughtfully composed by Bilal Wajid. Merchant took to his Instagram to express that it was an ode to the Prophet.
The collaborative effort has not gone unnoticed globally, with music enthusiasts and industry professionals praising the fusion of Indian and Pakistani musical talents.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
