COAS Asim Munir visits forward posts at LoC amid Kashmir Solidarity Day

07:36 PM | 5 Feb, 2024
Source: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited troops deployed on the front lines along Line of Control (LOC) in Sarian Sector as Pakistan observed Kashmir Solidarity Day today (Monday).

Earlier, he along with Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaarul Haq Kakar, PM of Azad Jammu and Kashmir visited Muzaffarabad. 

Upon arrival at Jammu and Kashmir Monument Muzaffarabad, they laid floral wreath at Martyrs' Monument and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada.

The leadership acknowledged that the fortitude, resilience and unwavering faith of Kashmiris in the face of unabated brutality of Indian occupation forces in IIOJK had been exemplary. The brewing humanitarian and security crises in the IIOJK seriously threatens regional peace and stability. Pakistan would always stand with Kashmiris in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self determination in light of UNSC resolutions.

“India is attempting to change the demography of IIOJK through illegal administrative and unilaterally imposed draconian laws and security clampdowns. Such machinations cannot suppress the will and the yearning of the Kashmiri people to attain their legitimate objectives.”

COAS was briefed about the latest situation along the LOC and appreciated the operational readiness, high morale and effective response of troops to Indian CFVs. 

Addressing the troops, Gen Asim Munir reiterated that any aggression or violation of territorial sovereignty of Pakistan will be responded with full national resolve and military might. 

 “Pakistan Army is well versed with the full threat spectrum and is perpetually ready to respond effectively”.

He also mentioned the Indian state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan which now extended to heinous targeting of individual Pakistani citizens on our soil. Such callous disregard for international law and norms of international system was becoming a routine occurrence and India was now being called out openly by many countries in the world, exposing her sham credentials, COAS concluded. Pakistan would continue to expose all such attempts and ensure the security of its citizens. 

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps.

Propaganda on social media aims to create chaos in Pakistan: COAS Asim Munir

Latest

07:36 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

COAS Asim Munir visits forward posts at LoC amid Kashmir Solidarity Day

