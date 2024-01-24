Search

Propaganda on social media aims to create chaos in Pakistan: COAS Asim Munir

04:56 PM | 24 Jan, 2024
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir warned on Wednesday propaganda on social media aimed to spread despondency and create chaos in the country. 

Army chief expressed the view while addressing the Pakistan National Youth Conference in Islamabad. He emphasised on verification of the news stories spready through social media.

The society cannot progress without “positive thinking and research,” he stressed. 

“The purpose of creating Pakistan was that our religion, civilization, and culture are different from Hindus in every respect, and not to adopt Western civilization and culture. The youth should have immense confidence in their homeland, nation, culture, civilization, and themselves,” he said.

The youth of Pakistan should believe that they are the progeny of a great homeland and nation. “The young generation of our country are the custodians of the bright traditions of this nation and country, and the interpreters of the dreams of Iqbal and the Quaid,” COAS Asim Munir said. 

The establishment of Pakistan is similar to the state of Madinah as both were established on the foundation of a declaration of faith.

