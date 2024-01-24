Pakistan face threats from four terrorist outfits ahead of elections 2024

RAWALPINDI – Security has been beefed up across the country, especially in major cities, after intelligence agencies issued a threat alert about possible militant activities.

The alert, according to reports, revealed that 17 suicide bombers had entered into Pakistan, saying there are threats of terrorist activities from four militant outfits in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar and other major cities.

The threat alert comes as Pakistan is gearing up for delayed general elections scheduled to take place on February 8, 2024.

Reports said over 17 terrorists from four different militant groups, including TTP, have been assigned tasks to carry out terror activities in different cities of Pakistan.

Rawalpindi RPO Syed Khurram Ali has sent a letter to heads of district police in this regard, reavealing that TTP had planned to conduct terrorist activities in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, newly merged tribal districts in KP, DI Khan, Quetta.

The letter reportedly states that the TTP has received funds from the Tehrik-i-Taliban Afghanistan for the militant activities.

In another letter, it was revealed that Baloch Sub Nationalist militant group had also planned to target police, officials of law enforcement agencies and public.

A senior police official told media that security has been tightened at sensitive institutions and exit and entry points of all major cities.