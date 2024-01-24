Search

Pakistan

Pakistan face threats from four terrorist outfits ahead of elections 2024

Major cities at risk as intel report reveals 17 suicide bombers entered the country

05:50 PM | 24 Jan, 2024
Pakistan face threats from four terrorist outfits ahead of elections 2024
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Security has been beefed up across the country, especially in major cities, after intelligence agencies issued a threat alert about possible militant activities. 

The alert, according to reports, revealed that 17 suicide bombers had entered into Pakistan, saying there are threats of terrorist activities from four militant outfits in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar and other major cities.

The threat alert comes as Pakistan is gearing up for delayed general elections scheduled to take place on February 8, 2024.

Reports said over 17 terrorists from four different militant groups, including TTP, have been assigned tasks to carry out terror activities in different cities of Pakistan. 

Rawalpindi RPO Syed Khurram Ali has sent a letter to heads of district police in this regard, reavealing that TTP had planned to conduct terrorist activities in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, newly merged tribal districts in KP, DI Khan, Quetta. 

The letter reportedly states that the TTP has received funds from the Tehrik-i-Taliban Afghanistan for the militant activities. 

In another letter, it was revealed that Baloch Sub Nationalist militant group had also planned to target police, officials of law enforcement agencies and public. 

A senior police official told media that security has been tightened at sensitive institutions and exit and entry points of all major cities. 

Pakistan's federal cabinet approves deployment of army for elections

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

07:06 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

SHC restrains authorities from suspending internet services till Feb ...

04:56 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Propaganda on social media aims to create chaos in Pakistan: COAS ...

02:13 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Has Punjab shut down schools, colleges for four days amid security ...

01:51 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

IMF mission to arrive in Pakistan after general elections

11:00 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Islamabad IGP shares update on schools, market closure amid security ...

09:35 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's federal cabinet approves deployment of army for elections

Pakistan

12:03 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Fear grips Islamabad as man found hanging dead from I-9 bridge

12:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP this week

10:05 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Will schools remain closed for 8 days for general elections in ...

11:20 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Three universities closed in Islamabad over security threats

09:03 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Massive fire erupts at Peshawar’s Saddar shopping mall

03:17 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Islamabad's top cop shares video message over security threats to ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:22 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Caretaker govt decides to cut electricity prices in much-needed relief to masses

Gold & Silver Rate

04:15 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Gold sees Rs500 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 24 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.15
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 24th January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: