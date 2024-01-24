Mawra Hocane responds positively to working in Bollywood again

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is hopeful that she would return to big screen in B-Town when it is meant to be.

Hocane is an acclaimed actress in the Pakistani entertainment realm where she carries a string of commercially and critically successful television serials and films. But her remarking acting prowess isn't confined to Lollywood!

In 2016, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actress debuted in Bollywood opposite Harshvardhan Rane. The romantic tragedy titled, Sanam Teri Kasam, was directed by by Radhika Rao-Vinay Sapru. The film received mixed to positive reviews from critics, and become an "above average" venture at the box office.

While Pakistani actors are no longer seen on the big screen in India due to political differences between the neighbouring countries, the Sammi famed actress is hopeful that she would be seen working across border, as evident from her recent interaction with an fan Indian fan on the picture-sharing app.

One Instagram user asked, “Can I see you in any Bollywood movies anytime soon?!” and added, “Love from India.” To this, Hocane responded, “NEVER SAY NEVER.”

“WHATEVER WILL BE WILL BE,” she added.

Back at home, Hocane showcased her impeccable acting in recent television serials including Shadi Mubarak, Haasil, Sammi f— or which she was nominated for Hum Award for Best Actress Popular — Aangan, Daasi, Sabaat, Qissa Meherbano Ka, Neem, and Nauroz.