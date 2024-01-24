SHC restrains authorities from suspending internet services till Feb 8 elections

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the authorities not to suspend the internet services in the country till general elections scheduled to take place on February 8.

The high court issued the order while hearing a petition filed by Advocate and human rights activist Jibran Nasir against disruption in provision of internet services to citizens.

The court has also sought replies from respondents till January 29.

As the political parties have paced up their election campaigns, citizens in various cities have faced internet outages multiple times in recent days.

The outage affected access to social media platforms including Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube, which were also used by the parties to disseminate information about the political activities.

Following an hours-long outage last week, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) claimed that it occurred due to technical glitch in the optic fibre network.

"The recent disruption in internet services was caused by a technical fault, which has been promptly rectified. Internet services have been fully restored nationwide," the PTA said in a statement on X.