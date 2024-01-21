‘Technical fault’ rectified as internet services ‘fully restored’ in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced the resolution of a “technical fault” in its optic fibre network, leading to the full restoration of internet services nationwide after an extended disruption.

Via its official X account (formerly Twitter), the PTA stated, “The recent disruption in internet services was caused by a technical fault, which has been promptly rectified. #Internet services have been fully restored nationwide.”

Earlier on Saturday, internet services in various parts of the country faced disruptions, with users reporting difficulties accessing social media platforms. Complaints were widespread about connectivity issues with X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

According to downdetector.pk, Google services and the internet service provider PTCL also experienced disruptions around 7 pm. Downdetector’s graphs showed a notable increase in connection outages for YouTube, X, and Facebook.

Users in major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Attock, and Sialkot, reported difficulties accessing social media sites.

NetBlocks, the internet’s observatory, posted on its official X handle, stating, “Metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across Pakistan, including X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.”

As the February 8 general elections approached, reports indicated that internet outages had occurred multiple times in recent weeks during electioneering. Similar disruptions were observed last week, with internet services and popular social media apps experiencing outages, as reported by users across the country.

According to downdetector.pk, disruptions in Google services and the PTCL internet service provider were also recorded around 5 pm on Sunday, January 7.

On December 17, 2023, serious disruptions in internet services were reported across the country. Users from various parts, including Karachi, Lahore, Mirpurkhas, and Rawalpindi, reported outages of YouTube, Facebook, and X.