‘Technical fault’ rectified as internet services ‘fully restored’ in Pakistan

Web Desk
10:27 AM | 21 Jan, 2024
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced the resolution of a “technical fault” in its optic fibre network, leading to the full restoration of internet services nationwide after an extended disruption.

Via its official X account (formerly Twitter), the PTA stated, “The recent disruption in internet services was caused by a technical fault, which has been promptly rectified. #Internet services have been fully restored nationwide.”

Earlier on Saturday, internet services in various parts of the country faced disruptions, with users reporting difficulties accessing social media platforms. Complaints were widespread about connectivity issues with X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

According to downdetector.pk, Google services and the internet service provider PTCL also experienced disruptions around 7 pm. Downdetector’s graphs showed a notable increase in connection outages for YouTube, X, and Facebook.

Users in major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Attock, and Sialkot, reported difficulties accessing social media sites.

NetBlocks, the internet’s observatory, posted on its official X handle, stating, “Metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across Pakistan, including X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.”

As the February 8 general elections approached, reports indicated that internet outages had occurred multiple times in recent weeks during electioneering. Similar disruptions were observed last week, with internet services and popular social media apps experiencing outages, as reported by users across the country.

According to downdetector.pk, disruptions in Google services and the PTCL internet service provider were also recorded around 5 pm on Sunday, January 7.

On December 17, 2023, serious disruptions in internet services were reported across the country. Users from various parts, including Karachi, Lahore, Mirpurkhas, and Rawalpindi, reported outages of YouTube, Facebook, and X.

11:25 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Pakistan chalks out new tax plan on IMF demand  

Gold & Silver Rate

06:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

