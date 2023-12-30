Sindh imposes section 144 in Karachi ahead of New Year's Eve

KARACHI – The interim government in the country's financial capital on Saturday imposed a ban on aerial firing, fireworks and riding two-wheelers without silencers on the eve of New Year.

The district administration notified restrictions in the Karachi division on eve of New Year.

A notification issued by the Karachi commissioner said section 144 will remain in force from Saturday (today) evening to January 1, 2024.

It warned citizens against aerial firing in the port city while strict action will be taken against the violators.

Traffic police in provincial capital finalised strategy to nab drunk drivers. Separate teams have been formed to start crackdown against those driving under the influence.

Cops will test motorists with breathalysers amid a growing number of such cases which have led to many fatal road accidents.

Earlier, Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar banned all kinds of events regarding New Year celebrations to express solidarity with Palestinians.