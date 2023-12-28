Pakistan bans New Year’s celebration in solidarity with Palestinians amid Gaza war

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said on Thursday there will be a complete ban on all celebrations on the eve of the New Year in a move to show solidarity with Palestinians facing worst Israeli attacks since October 7.

In Gaza, at least 21,110 people have been killed and 55,243 injured in Israeli attacks since its launched the aggressive action in the region.

Pakistan has been raising its voice against the Israeli oppression, demanding the international community to play the role to stop the killing of innocent civilians.

In a message shared on social media platform X, PM Kakar said keeping in mind the catastrophic situation in Gaza, the Government of Pakistan has decided to impose ban on New Year celebrations.

He asked the people to celebrate the start of the new year with simplicity in order to show solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians

The premier said that Pakistan has sent to consignment carrying humanitarian assistance to Gaza and will dispatched the third soon to help the victims of Israeli attacks.

The situation in Gaza has turned terrible as the war continued for more than 12 weeks, with Israeli officials vowing to continue bombing the Hamas-run territory for several more months.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty that may the sun of the new year rise with the message of peace, prosperity and harmony for Pakistan and rest of the world.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a fresh call for the international community to “take urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing the population of Gaza and jeopardizing the ability of humanitarian workers to help people with terrible injuries, acute hunger, and at severe risk of disease.”