Hania Aamir stuns in Asim Jofa's 'Baje Dhol Taashe' collection

Lollywood dimple queen, Hania Aamir, dazzles in an enchanting display of charisma and elegance, swaying to the beats of the popular Indian wedding anthem, 'Balle Balle.' In a nod to cross-cultural celebration, she adds her unique touch to the infectious joy of the song from the Bollywood hit 'Bride and Prejudice,' starring the talented Aishwariya Rai.

Delving into the details of Hania Aamir's mesmerizing outfits, the actress shares a video on her Instagram handle, showcasing stunning traditional ensembles curated by the acclaimed Pakistani fashion designer, Asim Jofa.

These outfits hail from the vibrant 'Baje Dhol Taashe' collection, a celebration of colours and laughter harmoniously blended to create a symphony of joy. In the initial snapshots, the 'Mere Humsafar' star graces the screen in a mehndi-coloured masterpiece, featuring a long, flowy shirt adorned with antique gold zariwork and cupped gold sequins, creating a symphony of sophistication complemented by a matching dupatta.

The visual feast continues with another set of pictures, where Hania embodies a vision of beauty in a stunning combination of grey and black. The ensemble is intricately embroidered, and Hania's open, wavy hair, coupled with elegant hair accessories, adds an extra layer of glamour to her traditional look.

The star has worked on several hit projects including Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Mujhay Jeenay Do, Ishqiya, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, Mujhe Pyaar Huam and Siyaah to name a few.