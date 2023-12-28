Faryal Mehmood sparks controversy with latest bold performance

Faryal Mehmood, an unabashed artist unafraid of expressing herself, embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry, initially taking on supporting roles.
However, her evolution within the industry has been remarkable, transforming her into a formidable woman with strong convictions. Embracing her multifaceted talents, she has emerged as a dynamic personality, not only possessing bold opinions but also showcasing her love for dance on various platforms, notably through her engaging social media content.
As she prepares to grace the silver screen in the upcoming movies "Wakhri" and "Chikkar," Mehmood stands as a true package of talent and charisma, fully aware of her prowess.
Recently, the actress stirred quite a buzz by sharing behind-the-scenes footage of her preparation for a rap number in the film "Wakhri." The snippets quickly went viral on Instagram, capturing the attention of a diverse audience, each eager to share their thoughts on the video.
However, the response was not uniformly positive, as netizens expressed their critiques of Faryal Mehmood's latest performance video. The online community, seemingly discontent with the revealed content, voiced their opinions, highlighting various aspects of the video that fell short of their expectations.
On the work front, Mehmood's latest works include Kambakht, Sorry: A Love Story, and Half Fry.
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Thursday in light of positive economic cues.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.79 for buying and 283.20 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.79
|283.20
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.47
|760.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.17
|36.52
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.09
|930.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.67
|743.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.35
|332.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices gained traction in Pakistan market, following big rise in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,129.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,890 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
