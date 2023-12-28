Faryal Mehmood sparks controversy with latest bold performance

Faryal Mehmood, an unabashed artist unafraid of expressing herself, embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry, initially taking on supporting roles.

However, her evolution within the industry has been remarkable, transforming her into a formidable woman with strong convictions. Embracing her multifaceted talents, she has emerged as a dynamic personality, not only possessing bold opinions but also showcasing her love for dance on various platforms, notably through her engaging social media content.

As she prepares to grace the silver screen in the upcoming movies "Wakhri" and "Chikkar," Mehmood stands as a true package of talent and charisma, fully aware of her prowess.

Recently, the actress stirred quite a buzz by sharing behind-the-scenes footage of her preparation for a rap number in the film "Wakhri." The snippets quickly went viral on Instagram, capturing the attention of a diverse audience, each eager to share their thoughts on the video.

However, the response was not uniformly positive, as netizens expressed their critiques of Faryal Mehmood's latest performance video. The online community, seemingly discontent with the revealed content, voiced their opinions, highlighting various aspects of the video that fell short of their expectations.

On the work front, Mehmood's latest works include Kambakht, Sorry: A Love Story, and Half Fry.