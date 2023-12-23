Netizens criticise Ushna Shah, Faryal Mehmood over fashion choices at Chikkar premiere

Pakistani film industry's latest addition, Chikkar, is all the rage at the moment. With its star-studded cast, this cinematic masterpiece is sure to make waves with commercial and critical success.
Featuring A-list divas of the glitz and glamor industry with the likes of Ushna Shah, Nausheen Shah, Faryal Mehmood among others, Chikkar's premiere became the highlight of fashion and film industry recently.
The leading ladies, Ushna, Nausheen, and Faryal made sure to sway the internet in the film and on the the red carpet as well. With their gorgeous gowns and body-hugging dresses, the divas stepped out in style and grace. However, social media users weren't vibing with the ladies' sartorial choices.
Many came for the Habs star's black gown criticizing her fashion choices while others turned into fashion and moral police for Faryal's black corset and pink ruffled dress. Nausheen wasn't spared from the criticism either.
While netizens were busy commenting on the actors' fashion statements, Dadal star Sonya Hussyn attended the premiere to wish the stars on their new project.
The directorial debut of Zaheer Uddin boasts Usman Mukhtar, Ushna Shah, Faryal Mehmood, Nausheen Shah, Saleem Mairaj, Ali Sheikh, and Adnan Shah Tipu in lead roles.
“Chikkar being my debut film holds a very special place in my heart, and I am quite sure it will remain like this forever. All credit goes to the cast, which delivered my narrative compellingly. I am confident that it will resonate with the audiences too. I am overwhelmed by the overall response of fellow industry mates and cannot wait for the grand public premiere," Zaheer told media outlets.
The film producers added, “Dareechay Films is a masterful storyteller, intricately blending art and narrative. From crafting and weaving tales to creating new worlds, captivate your imagination. With a commitment to making you believe, laugh, and cry, our stories not only speak but also whisper, shake your body, and touch your soul. As dedicated storytellers, we leave a lasting cinematic impact through the magic of Dareechay Films.”
Pakistani rupee appreciated further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281 for buying and 284 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices moved up in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.
On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,800, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,445.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
