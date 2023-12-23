Search

Netizens criticise Ushna Shah, Faryal Mehmood over fashion choices at Chikkar premiere

Noor Fatima
02:16 PM | 23 Dec, 2023
Pakistani film industry's latest addition, Chikkar, is all the rage at the moment. With its star-studded cast, this cinematic masterpiece is sure to make waves with commercial and critical success. 

Featuring A-list divas of the glitz and glamor industry with the likes of Ushna Shah, Nausheen Shah, Faryal Mehmood among others, Chikkar's premiere became the highlight of fashion and film industry recently.

The leading ladies, Ushna, Nausheen, and Faryal made sure to sway the internet in the film and on the the red carpet as well. With their gorgeous gowns and body-hugging dresses, the divas stepped out in style and grace. However, social media users weren't vibing with the ladies' sartorial choices.

Many came for the Habs star's black gown criticizing her fashion choices while others turned into fashion and moral police for Faryal's black corset and pink ruffled dress. Nausheen wasn't spared from the criticism either. 

While netizens were busy commenting on the actors' fashion statements, Dadal star Sonya Hussyn attended the premiere to wish the stars on their new project. 

The directorial debut of Zaheer Uddin boasts Usman Mukhtar, Ushna Shah, Faryal Mehmood, Nausheen Shah, Saleem Mairaj, Ali Sheikh, and Adnan Shah Tipu in lead roles.

Chikkar being my debut film holds a very special place in my heart, and I am quite sure it will remain like this forever. All credit goes to the cast, which delivered my narrative compellingly. I am confident that it will resonate with the audiences too. I am overwhelmed by the overall response of fellow industry mates and cannot wait for the grand public premiere," Zaheer told media outlets.

The film producers added, “Dareechay Films is a masterful storyteller, intricately blending art and narrative. From crafting and weaving tales to creating new worlds, captivate your imagination. With a commitment to making you believe, laugh, and cry, our stories not only speak but also whisper, shake your body, and touch your soul. As dedicated storytellers, we leave a lasting cinematic impact through the magic of Dareechay Films.”

06:14 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

08:44 AM | 23 Dec, 2023

