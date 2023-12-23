From silver screen to battle royale: 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' conquers PUBG MOBILE

After thrilling audiences with its epic fight sequences, the Pakistani blockbuster "The Legend of Maula Jatt" embarks on a new quest, invading the action-packed world of video games. In a historic collaboration, the film joins forces with PUBG MOBILE, the world's most popular battle royale game, to expand its fantastical universe.

While Hollywood boasts collaborations like "Assassin's Creed" and "Tomb Raider," this marks a groundbreaking milestone for Pakistani entertainment. Director Bilal Lashari announced the collaboration on Instagram, unleashing character voice packs and outfits inspired by the film. "The PUBG MOBILE x The Legend of Maula Jatt Collaboration is live!" he declared, "Ready for an epic showdown?"

This exciting venture comes hot on the heels of the film's recognition at the prestigious Taurus World Stunt Awards. Nominated alongside Hollywood heavyweights like "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "The Gray Man," "Maula Jatt" held its own, its expertly choreographed stunts by stunt master Ian Van Temperley impressing the discerning judges.

With its foray into PUBG MOBILE, "The Legend of Maula Jatt" extends its global reach and continues to push boundaries, proving that Pakistani cinema can not only hold its own but also forge innovative partnerships that redefine the entertainment landscape.