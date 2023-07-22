Sania Mirza melts hearts with adorable pictures of son

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza was recently spotted enjoying a joyful time with her son at an outdoor location in the United Kingdom. The beloved public figure shared some delightful pictures on her Instagram handle, featuring herself and her son posing at a park. In one of the photos, they can be seen doing the 'Mbappe Celebration,' a gesture made famous by the renowned French soccer player, Kylian Mbappe.

For those unfamiliar with the reference, the Mbappe Celebration involves a hand-tucking action, which Kylian Mbappe does to celebrate his victories on the soccer field. The Mbappe Celebration has become an iconic gesture in the world of soccer, symbolizing both victory and the value of mindfulness in Mbappe's life. Mirza exuded a chic athleisure look in her latest post.

"You and me forever baby boy ????

Ps- he’s teaching me the Mbappe celebration in last pic ????????‍♀️" ahe captioned the post.

The comment section was brimming with heart emojis from fans and admirers.