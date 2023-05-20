Shoaib Malik credits Sania Mirza for all the hype around their marriage

Sports world’s most famous couple – Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza – have been stirring news for quite some time. The couple was said to have separated and rumours of their divorce made rounds on the internet. However, Malik refuted all such rumours and said some empowering words for his wife.
Malik is a Pakistani cricketer who has been serving the national cricket team since 1999 and Mirza is an acclaimed Indian tennis star. Malik and Mirza tied the knot in 2010 at a lavish wedding ceremony. They were blessed with a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. Most recently, the duo got caught in a series of rumours about them parting ways. However, none of the partners commented on the situation.
In his recent appearance on Had Kar Di hosted by Momin Saqib, Malik credited his wife for all the media coverage and hype around their wedding, suggesting that it was her stardom that made it such a huge event. “Whatever hype there was around our wedding – apart from the fact that the two were one of the first Pakistani and Indian partners to marry – was because of Sania. There’s no doubt about that as she is a huge name in her country.”
Not only that, Malik proved to be a supportive husband and a truly empowering figure as he opined that women’s achievements should be celebrated with zeal and zest, especially if they are from your family. “When your family members, be it a mother, sister, wife, or daughter, you should be over the moon and celebrate wholeheartedly.”
Despite many claims, Malik has repeatedly negated the narrative of divorce with Mirza and suggested that their “own commitments” and exhaustive schedule keep them apart for extended periods of time. However, they spend quality time together as soon as they can, he said.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 20, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.84
|785.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.08
|42.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.30
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
