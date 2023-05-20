Search

LifestyleSports

Shoaib Malik credits Sania Mirza for all the hype around their marriage

Noor Fatima 10:55 PM | 20 May, 2023
Shoaib Malik credits Sania Mirza for all the hype around their marriage

Sports world’s most famous couple – Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza – have been stirring news for quite some time. The couple was said to have separated and rumours of their divorce made rounds on the internet. However, Malik refuted all such rumours and said some empowering words for his wife.

Malik is a Pakistani cricketer who has been serving the national cricket team since 1999 and Mirza is an acclaimed Indian tennis star. Malik and Mirza tied the knot in 2010 at a lavish wedding ceremony. They were blessed with a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. Most recently, the duo got caught in a series of rumours about them parting ways. However, none of the partners commented on the situation.

In his recent appearance on Had Kar Di hosted by Momin Saqib, Malik credited his wife for all the media coverage and hype around their wedding, suggesting that it was her stardom that made it such a huge event. “Whatever hype there was around our wedding – apart from the fact that the two were one of the first Pakistani and Indian partners to marry – was because of Sania. There’s no doubt about that as she is a huge name in her country.”

Not only that, Malik proved to be a supportive husband and a truly empowering figure as he opined that women’s achievements should be celebrated with zeal and zest, especially if they are from your family. “When your family members, be it a mother, sister, wife, or daughter, you should be over the moon and celebrate wholeheartedly.”

Despite many claims, Malik has repeatedly negated the narrative of divorce with Mirza and suggested that their “own commitments” and exhaustive schedule keep them apart for extended periods of time. However, they spend quality time together as soon as they can, he said.

Shoaib Malik refuses to comment on divorce rumours

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Celebrities and artists mourn Shoaib Hashmi

10:37 PM | 15 May, 2023

Shoaib Hashmi: Pakistan’s legendary actor, playwright passes away after prolonged illness

01:05 PM | 15 May, 2023

Pakistan vs India face-off in ODI World Cup 2023: Here’s all you need to know about the high-octane clash

12:29 PM | 11 May, 2023

Shoaib, Parkha crowned national champions in 62nd National Amateur Golf

12:50 PM | 30 Apr, 2023

Sania Mirza backs athletes after Indian Wrestling Federation Chief faces sexual harassment allegations

02:43 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Salman Khan and Sania Mirza's son spotted taking pictures

09:55 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani Hajj pilgrims to be refunded Rs 55,000: Here’s how to ...

11:35 PM | 20 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 20th May, 2023

09:03 AM | 20 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 20, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 777.84 785.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.08 42.47
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.56 3.67
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.30
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.03 65.63
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.57 27.88
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.55
Swiss Franc CHF 326.82 329.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.66 8.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 20, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: