Shoaib Malik credits Sania Mirza for all the hype around their marriage

Sports world’s most famous couple – Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza – have been stirring news for quite some time. The couple was said to have separated and rumours of their divorce made rounds on the internet. However, Malik refuted all such rumours and said some empowering words for his wife.

Malik is a Pakistani cricketer who has been serving the national cricket team since 1999 and Mirza is an acclaimed Indian tennis star. Malik and Mirza tied the knot in 2010 at a lavish wedding ceremony. They were blessed with a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. Most recently, the duo got caught in a series of rumours about them parting ways. However, none of the partners commented on the situation.

In his recent appearance on Had Kar Di hosted by Momin Saqib, Malik credited his wife for all the media coverage and hype around their wedding, suggesting that it was her stardom that made it such a huge event. “Whatever hype there was around our wedding – apart from the fact that the two were one of the first Pakistani and Indian partners to marry – was because of Sania. There’s no doubt about that as she is a huge name in her country.”

Not only that, Malik proved to be a supportive husband and a truly empowering figure as he opined that women’s achievements should be celebrated with zeal and zest, especially if they are from your family. “When your family members, be it a mother, sister, wife, or daughter, you should be over the moon and celebrate wholeheartedly.”

Despite many claims, Malik has repeatedly negated the narrative of divorce with Mirza and suggested that their “own commitments” and exhaustive schedule keep them apart for extended periods of time. However, they spend quality time together as soon as they can, he said.