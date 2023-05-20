Search

Immigration

Pakistani Hajj pilgrims to be refunded Rs 55,000: Here's how to collect the amount

Web Desk 11:35 PM | 20 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD -  The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announced that it was refunding Rs 55,000 as ‘Qurbani amount’ to intending Hajj pilgrims. 

The amount would be reimbursed to both regular and sponsorship scheme pilgrims before their departure to Saudi Arabia for Hajj on special instructions of Religious Affairs Minister Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood. 

In a press release, the ministry advised the pilgrims of both regular and sponsorship schemes to collect Rs 55,000 from their respective banks before their departure as the same would not be reimbursed to them in Saudi Arabia.

‘The Saudi government-run Qurbani booths would be available near government residences, providing a hassle-free process for purchasing the coupons,’ it said. 

“In the event of any issues or difficulties in acquiring the Qurbani amount, the can lodge a complaint with the accounts officer of the ministry directly at 0519208552,” it maintained.

The decision comes weeks after Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood announced that the federal government will bear the expenses of the sacrificial animals during Hajj this year.

Pakistan’s quota for Hajj 2023 is 179,210 pilgrims. It is to be highlighted that 50 percent quota had been reserved for Sponsorship Scheme which is a special facility given to Hajj pilgrims seeking foreign exchange from abroad in the specific dollar account of the religious affairs ministry.

For this year, the government had set Hajj expenses at Rs1.175 million per pilgrim, 68% more than the last year's expenses which apparently became a reason for many of the Muslims to avoid performing the ritual amid sky rocketing inflation. 

As far as the flight operation is concerned, the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced that its pre-Hajj operation would begin on May 21 and continue till August 12 during which it would take 38,000 pilgrims to the Holy land. 

“Pre Hajj operation will commence from 1st Zilqad till 4th Zilhajj, 1444 corresponding to Gregorian date 21st May till 22nd June 2023 (subject to moon sighting),” according to PIA Hajj circular.

It is note worthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunised against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.

11:35 PM | 20 May, 2023

Daily horoscope – 20th May, 2023

09:03 AM | 20 May, 2023

