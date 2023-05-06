Search

Immigration

Bali considering tourist tax: Here's how much visitors will pay soon

Web Desk 07:19 PM | 6 May, 2023
BALI - Indonesia's top tourist spot, Bali might not be free for all as the government is seriously considering to impose a tourist tax.

The holiday island's visit will cost up to $150 in case the government okays the reforms which are being speculated for years but are now under active consideration by the government. 

Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno confirmed this week that the discussions between the government and President Joko Widodo were in process after an initial study into the matter.

Experts believe that the tax would deter badly behaved tourists or those who seek to work or stay illegally on the island. The views were indirectly endorsed by the Bali Tourism Board which said the tax would prevent the island from being known as a cheap destination.

“Cheap destinations bring in cheap tourists who tend to cause a lot of problems," chairman Ida Bagus Agung Partha Adnyana said.

The development comes as rowdy tourists came to the spotlight in multiple incidents involving some Australians as well; the government also aims to change the perception of the island from being a party venue.  

Recently, a 23-year-old Australian was detained by authorities after an alleged drunken rampage which could sent him behind bars for up to five years; data confirms that the island is frequented by Australians in large numbers though Russians make up a large proportion of internationals deported from the place.

Besides tax, awareness is also in focus as in March, Bali's tourism board said it would begin an advertising campaign designed to educate visitors on how to behave at culturally sensitive locations.

"The point is that tourists respect Balinese cultural customs by dressing well and neatly, following in an orderly manner, carrying out traffic activities and not doing things that are outside the provisions," Mr Adnyana said.

Bali remains a favourite spot for party goers and the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) reported tourist arrivals to the island in March 2023 as 370,832 visits which is 14.59% increase compared to February 2023.

The tourism tax is being imposed across the world in multiple cities. Recently, Manchester became the first UK city to impose a tourist tax and everyone who stays in a city centre hotel or holiday apartment has to pay £1 per night, per room.

Officially called the ‘City Visitor Charge’, it is hoped that it will raise £3million a year; Edinburgh is also slated to introduce the same tax. 

