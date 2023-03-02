Search

Apply for UAE tourist visa via Botim; here are the details

Web Desk 08:35 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
DUBAI - The tourist visa for Dubai can now be obtained through a few swipes on the free video calling app, Botim.

The development comes as Botim has joined hands with travel website musafir.com to allow users to submit applications for tourist visas.

The prices for the visa start from Dh450 while 30- and 60-day single and multi-entry visas can be availed through the service. 

The move is part of efforts to transform Botim into an ‘ultra’ app and can be sued for extension of the visa. On Botim, the standard turnaround time for visa applications is between 24 and 72 hours while an option for ‘express’ applications can be completed within 24 hours. 

How To Apply

The UAE tourist visa service on the app can be availed by selecting the ‘visa service’ and after providing details, the application can be submitted and payment can be made. 

The users can also track their application status on the Botim app and receive a copy of the approved tourist visa. The government of UAE has been trying to transform the visa procedure and to make it more digital for a smooth, hassle free experience.

