Apply for UAE tourist visa via Botim; here are the details

DUBAI - The tourist visa for Dubai can now be obtained through a few swipes on the free video calling app, Botim.
The development comes as Botim has joined hands with travel website musafir.com to allow users to submit applications for tourist visas.
The prices for the visa start from Dh450 while 30- and 60-day single and multi-entry visas can be availed through the service.
The move is part of efforts to transform Botim into an ‘ultra’ app and can be sued for extension of the visa. On Botim, the standard turnaround time for visa applications is between 24 and 72 hours while an option for ‘express’ applications can be completed within 24 hours.
How To Apply
The UAE tourist visa service on the app can be availed by selecting the ‘visa service’ and after providing details, the application can be submitted and payment can be made.
The users can also track their application status on the Botim app and receive a copy of the approved tourist visa. The government of UAE has been trying to transform the visa procedure and to make it more digital for a smooth, hassle free experience.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|288
|290.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|324.5
|327.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.5
|75.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.25
|72.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.5
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|692.6
|700.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|193.2
|195.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.24
|33.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|849
|858
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|678
|686
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
