Search

Pakistan

Pakistan decides to ban traditional fans this year to save energy

09:05 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
Pakistan decides to ban traditional fans this year to save energy
Source: File Photo

ISLAMBAD – The federal government has decided to impose a ban on production and sale of conventional fans from July this year in order to save electricity under its energy conservation plan.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has recommended the ban which will be enforced through a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO).

Reports said the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) had been tasked with ensuring the production of energy efficient fans that consume less than 80 watts of energy.

Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has also been directed to amend the national standards for fan production in line with the government’s energy-saving plan.

The manufacturing and sale of fans in one-star category, which consume less than 80 watts, AC inverters fans, which requires less than 45-50 watts of electricity, will be allowed.

The government also intends to ban manufacturing of other home appliances with energy efficiency 90% or less. 

Pakistan decides to shut markets, restaurants at 8pm, wedding halls at 10pm in new energy-saving plan

Pakistan

Additional power surcharge imposed as Pakistan surrenders to another IMF condition

10:32 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee meets today to raise key policy rate for revival of IMF program

09:38 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Pakistan's inflation rate rises to 31.5pc, highest in 50 years

09:14 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Pakistan withdraws subsidy on electricity bills for farmers to meet IMF demands

09:12 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Pakistan's Special Representative to Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq resigns

08:26 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

COAS Asim Munir appreciates Pakistan Army team for rescue efforts in quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

05:43 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Visit this country and get paid; Exciting offer for tourists revealed

10:15 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 02 March 2023

08:54 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290
Euro EUR 288 290.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 324.5 327.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.5 75.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.25 72.95
Australian Dollar AUD 181.5 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.2 195.4
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: