Pakistan decides to ban traditional fans this year to save energy

ISLAMBAD – The federal government has decided to impose a ban on production and sale of conventional fans from July this year in order to save electricity under its energy conservation plan.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has recommended the ban which will be enforced through a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO).

Reports said the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) had been tasked with ensuring the production of energy efficient fans that consume less than 80 watts of energy.

Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has also been directed to amend the national standards for fan production in line with the government’s energy-saving plan.

The manufacturing and sale of fans in one-star category, which consume less than 80 watts, AC inverters fans, which requires less than 45-50 watts of electricity, will be allowed.

The government also intends to ban manufacturing of other home appliances with energy efficiency 90% or less.