Search

Sports

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023: Semifinals take place tomorrow 

09:45 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023: Semifinals take place tomorrow 

LAHORE – The semifinals of the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Takmeel Square will be played tomorrow (Friday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.  

The first semifinal of the prestigious tournament will be played between BN Polo and Diamond Paints at 2:30 PM, while FG Polo will face Master Paints/Newage Cables at 3:30 PM in the second semifinal. Earlier on Thursday, two important matches were played, after which Remounts and Master Paints qualified for the subsidiary finals.  

In the first match of the day, Menuel Sundblad steered Remounts to a nail-biting 6-5 win over DS Polo in the extra time, known as sudden death chukker. For Remounts, Manuel Sundblad played brilliant polo and smashed in five fabulous goals while Jota Chavanne converted one goal. For DS Polo, Hissam Ali Hyder fired in four fantastic goals and Bilal Haye struck one. But their efforts proved futile in the end. 

Remounts opened their account with a fabulous field goal to take a 1-0 lead, but DS Polo cracked an equalizer just before the end of the first chukker to make it 1-1. They thrashed in two back-to-back goals to gain a slight 3-1 lead in the second chukker. The third chukker saw DS Polo adding one more goal in their tally, stretching their lead to 4-1 but Remounts then made a strong comeback by banging in two back-to-back goals to reduce the margin to 3-4.  

In the fourth chukker, Remounts continued to play well and fired in a field goal to draw the blood at 4-4. At this point, it was anyone’s match, but DS Polo came from behind to smash a field goal to have an edge of 5-4. Remounts also showed their class and converted a field goal to level the score at 4-4 just before the end of the chukker and the match entered the sudden death chukker, where both the teams fought well against each other, but it was hero of the match Manuel Sundblad, who hammered the match-winning goal to help his side score a thrilling 6-5 victory. 

ManueI Crispo’s superb performance guided Master Paints to an impressive 7-4 triumph over HN Polo in the second match of the day. In-form Manuel Crespo emerged as top scorer with a contribution of six splendid goals while Agha Musa Ali Khan struck the remaining one from the winning side. For HN Polo, Santi Losa thrashed in three goals while Mikayial Sami hit one goal.  

The first chukker saw both the sides scoring one goal each to make it 1-1. But the second chukker was then fully dominated by Master Paints by thrashing in three back-to-back goals to gain a good 4-1 lead. They continued their good show in the third chukker as well by hammering another hat-trick of goals to enhance their lead to 7-1. HN Polo bounced back well and converted one goal in the third chukker and two in the fourth and last chukker to reduce the margin, but it was too little too late, as they lost the match by 4-7.

Sports

4th Tennis Lovers Junior National Tennis Championship 2023: Asad, Ahtesham in semifinals 

09:20 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Amir, Asad, Hamza reach semifinals of PSB National Ranking Junior Tennis Tournament

11:05 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023: FG Polo, Master mark victories

10:15 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

National Men, Women Football teams meet President Alvi

08:26 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

Rimsha Ijaz wins 2nd Ghazala Ansari Ladies Challenge Cup

11:39 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Jinnah Gold Polo Cup: BN Polo win title

06:01 PM | 19 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Visit this country and get paid; Exciting offer for tourists revealed

10:15 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 02 March 2023

08:54 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290
Euro EUR 288 290.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 324.5 327.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.5 75.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.25 72.95
Australian Dollar AUD 181.5 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.2 195.4
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: