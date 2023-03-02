Search

Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem 'Zalmi Raalal'

Web Desk 10:05 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
Source: Instagram

TCL has teamed up with Peshawar Zalmi to release the highly anticipated anthem for PSL 8, "Zalmi Raalal".

Directed by Hassan Dawar, the anthem is a powerful combination of music, fashion and sports, which are the three primary passions of Peshawar Zalmi.

The anthem, which celebrates the passion and beauty of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region and its people, has already surpassed one million views on all online platforms since its release, with the number increasing rapidly.

The star-studded and narrative-centric anthem features Zalmi ambassadors, players and head coach Darren Sammy, who is revered by all Pakistanis as an honorary Pakistani. The anthem also incorporates Pashto, Urdu and English to create a musical harmony that reflects the diversity of Zalmi's fan base.

The anthem video showcases Peshawar Zalmi's ambassadors and players in a grand fashion, with leading players like Muhammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Arshad Iqbal and others featuring alongside Sammy. It is a global mix that harmonises Pashto, Urdu and English, making it diverse and beautiful.

Mahira Khan, brand ambassador of the team, took to her Instagram handle to post a sneak peek of the song with the caption "Peshawar Zalmi… Always!"

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

The official anthem was also released a few days ago.

TCL and Peshawar Zalmi's anthems provide young, upcoming talent with a platform to showcase their talent, adding to the excitement of the PSL season.

TCL's Head of Marketing Majid Khan Niazi expressed pride in powering "Zalmi Raalal" and fostering new talent, making this PSL season an unforgettable experience.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi CCO Nausherwan Effandi emphasized the team's commitment to promoting young artists in Pakistan and working with an international music producer to feed the passion and creativity of the youth.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

