Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem 'Zalmi Raalal'

TCL has teamed up with Peshawar Zalmi to release the highly anticipated anthem for PSL 8, "Zalmi Raalal".
Directed by Hassan Dawar, the anthem is a powerful combination of music, fashion and sports, which are the three primary passions of Peshawar Zalmi.
The anthem, which celebrates the passion and beauty of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region and its people, has already surpassed one million views on all online platforms since its release, with the number increasing rapidly.
The star-studded and narrative-centric anthem features Zalmi ambassadors, players and head coach Darren Sammy, who is revered by all Pakistanis as an honorary Pakistani. The anthem also incorporates Pashto, Urdu and English to create a musical harmony that reflects the diversity of Zalmi's fan base.
The anthem video showcases Peshawar Zalmi's ambassadors and players in a grand fashion, with leading players like Muhammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Arshad Iqbal and others featuring alongside Sammy. It is a global mix that harmonises Pashto, Urdu and English, making it diverse and beautiful.
Mahira Khan, brand ambassador of the team, took to her Instagram handle to post a sneak peek of the song with the caption "Peshawar Zalmi… Always!"
View this post on Instagram
The official anthem was also released a few days ago.
TCL and Peshawar Zalmi's anthems provide young, upcoming talent with a platform to showcase their talent, adding to the excitement of the PSL season.
TCL's Head of Marketing Majid Khan Niazi expressed pride in powering "Zalmi Raalal" and fostering new talent, making this PSL season an unforgettable experience.
Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi CCO Nausherwan Effandi emphasized the team's commitment to promoting young artists in Pakistan and working with an international music producer to feed the passion and creativity of the youth.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|288
|290.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|324.5
|327.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.5
|75.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.25
|72.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.5
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|692.6
|700.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|193.2
|195.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.24
|33.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|849
|858
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|678
|686
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.