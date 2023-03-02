Visit this country and get paid; Exciting offer for tourists revealed

TAIPEI - A country in Asia is now offering exciting offer to all the tourists as they will be paid as part of the plan to boost tourism.

The country, Taiwan has unveiled plans in this regard as premier Chen Chien-jen announced the scheme last week, elaborating that his government aims to welcome at least six million tourists this year and 10 million annual visitors by 2025.

The total number of tourists in 2019 was 11.8 million but they fell to under 900,000 in 2022 and the country is now launching the scheme to shore up its tourism industry.

The government is planning to bring in at least 6 million tourists this year and as part of the payment scheme, the country will be offering 5,000 New Taiwan dollars (approximately $163) to 500,000 tourists and 20,000 New Taiwan dollars (approximately $651) to 90,000 tour groups.

The Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Shi-chung clarified that the allowances will be distributed through a number of promotional events this year.

“International tourists who are given NT$5,000 will not receive it until they arrive,” Chang explained. “It will be stored in an electronic ticketing card, which can be used to pay for food, accommodation and other travel expenses during their time here.”

To attract tourists and boost the industry, domestic and overseas travel agencies will also be given incentives as the government is looking to attract visitors from key countries like Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Europe, America, Hong Kong and Macao through the program.

Collectively, 5.3 billion New Taiwan dollars (approximately $172.5 million) were approved to be allocated from last year’s tax surplus for the three-year plan which is likely to help rebound tourism in the country considered an arch rival of China.

Besides the monetary incentives for tourists, the government will also be utilizing the allocated money to assist hotel employee salaries to help tackle hotel industry’s staff shortage.

Under the scheme, for each new employee hired, hoteliers will receive a 5,000 New Taiwan dollar bonus per month.

Taiwan joins Hong Kong in offering incentives to the tourists as the latter introduced its “Hello Hong Kong” campaign, which offered free flights to the visitors.