Search

Immigration

Visit this country and get paid; Exciting offer for tourists revealed

Web Desk 10:15 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
Visit this country and get paid; Exciting offer for tourists revealed

TAIPEI - A country in Asia is now offering exciting offer to all the tourists as they will be paid as part of the plan to boost tourism. 

The country, Taiwan has unveiled plans in this regard as premier Chen Chien-jen announced the scheme last week, elaborating that his government aims to welcome at least six million tourists this year and 10 million annual visitors by 2025.

The total number of tourists in 2019 was 11.8 million but they fell to under 900,000 in 2022 and the country is now launching the scheme to shore up its tourism industry.

The government is planning to bring in at least 6 million tourists this year and as part of the payment scheme, the country will be offering 5,000 New Taiwan dollars (approximately $163) to 500,000 tourists and 20,000 New Taiwan dollars (approximately $651) to 90,000 tour groups.

The Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Shi-chung clarified that the allowances will be distributed through a number of promotional events this year.

“International tourists who are given NT$5,000 will not receive it until they arrive,” Chang explained. “It will be stored in an electronic ticketing card, which can be used to pay for food, accommodation and other travel expenses during their time here.”

To attract tourists and boost the industry, domestic and overseas travel agencies will also be given incentives as the government is looking to attract visitors from key countries like Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Europe, America, Hong Kong and Macao through the program.

Collectively, 5.3 billion New Taiwan dollars (approximately $172.5 million) were approved to be allocated from last year’s tax surplus for the three-year plan which is likely to help rebound tourism in the country considered an arch rival of China.

Besides the monetary incentives for tourists, the government will also be utilizing the allocated money to assist hotel employee salaries to help tackle hotel industry’s staff shortage.

Under the scheme, for each new employee hired, hoteliers will receive a 5,000 New Taiwan dollar bonus per month.

Taiwan joins Hong Kong in offering incentives to the tourists as the latter introduced its “Hello Hong Kong” campaign, which offered free flights to the visitors.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

How to apply for Australia Student Visa; Here is the complete guide regarding eligibility and documents

10:20 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Consul General in Pakistan reveals who won’t be able to get UAE visa

11:08 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

UAE allows residents to get 90-day visit visa for family and friends

08:57 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Pregnant Russian women are flying to Argentina and here's the reason

11:52 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Boat refugees can now bring family members to this country

10:55 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Visa for Vocational Training: Here's how you can travel to Germany and build a life

07:07 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Visit this country and get paid; Exciting offer for tourists revealed

10:15 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 02 March 2023

08:54 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290
Euro EUR 288 290.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 324.5 327.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.5 75.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.25 72.95
Australian Dollar AUD 181.5 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.2 195.4
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: