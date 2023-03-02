Search

Over 35,000 workers register on Punjab Job Centre

Web Desk 10:59 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
Over 35,000 workers register on Punjab Job Centre

LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with Labor & Human Resource Department, has developed Punjab Job Center, an online platform to create a bridge between potential employers, promoters, employment exchange agencies & workers, job seekers and citizens.

More than 35,000 workers have registered on the online portal since August 2022 whereas more than 4,000 jobs are available on the portal. The online job portal offers a comprehensive database of working human capital (skilled/semi-skilled/unskilled) including both job seekers and employers from the public and private sectors.

In his remarks, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the establishment of the Job Center is an essential step towards guiding the youth and facilitating in finding employment, which will benefit not only the industry but also the employers.

Job seekers and providers in both public and private sectors can register themselves as business owners or citizen workers at jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk. This Job Center also maintains a database of available human resources across the Punjab region.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

LKMWT inaugurates its 4th Medi-Health Clinic in Surjani Town

11:06 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 02 March 2023

08:54 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

