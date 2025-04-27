Big Relief for Importers as Pakistan lowers duties on Used Electronics

ISLAMABAD – A breath of fresh air for importers and small businesses, as Directorate General of Customs Valuation lowered customs duties on the import of old and used computers, laptops, printers, and several other accessories.

The decision issued under Valuation Ruling No. 2000 of 2025 on Friday, aims to ease financial burden on traders dealing in second-hand electronic equipment. The revision comes after a year-long market analysis that examined pricing trends for outdated electronic models and reflected a significant drop in their market value.

Prices of older electronics witnessed sharp drop and in response, customs authorities reassessed and adjusted the valuation of these goods under Sections 25 and 25A of the Customs Act, 1969, replacing the previous ruling that had become outdated.

The updated valuation is expected to significantly lower import costs for businesses, making it more affordable to bring in used computers, laptops, and printers. This adjustment is particularly beneficial for small and medium enterprises that rely on cost-effective electronic equipment.

Officials said the revised customs values will apply uniformly to all imports of the specified items, regardless of their country of origin. The move aligns with the government’s broader strategy to support the business community by promoting more accessible technology imports at reduced costs.

Importers have welcomed the decision, expressing hope that the lowered duties will not only make used electronics more affordable but also stimulate business activity in the sector.