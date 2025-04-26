New Customs Duty for Apple iPhone 16 in Pakistan after Updated Valuation

KARACHI – Pakistan Customs revised import values for Apple iPhones, including new iPhone 16 and 15 models. Under Valuation Ruling, customs values now start at Rs168,000 for flagship devices.
Directorate General of Customs Valuation has announced a fresh set of customs duties for the import of the iPhone 16 series in Pakistan, along with 186 other Apple iPhone models. The new duties are outlined in Valuation Ruling No. 1909 of 2025, which was officially.
iPhone Custom Duty in Pakistan
|Model
|Storage
|Custom Duty
|iPhone 16
|128GB
|186,100
|iPhone 16
|256GB
|214,500
|iPhone 16
|512GB
|268,250
|iPhone 16c
|128GB
|165,500
|iPhone 16c
|512GB
|249,500
|iPhone 16e
|256GB
|193,400
|iPhone 16 Plus
|128GB
|214,400
|iPhone 16 Plus
|256GB
|243,000
|iPhone 16 Plus
|512GB
|294,500
|iPhone 16 Pro
|128GB
|246,400
|iPhone 16 Pro
|256GB
|274,500
|iPhone 16 Pro
|512GB
|330,500
|iPhone 16 Pro
|1TB
|387,800
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|256GB
|300,500
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|512GB
|358,000
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|1TB
|412,500
|iPhone 15
|128GB
|168,600
|iPhone 15
|256GB
|193,000
|iPhone 15
|512GB
|241,500
|iPhone 15 Plus
|128GB
|193,500
|iPhone 15 Plus
|256GB
|218,500
|iPhone 15 Plus
|512GB
|265,000
|iPhone 15 Pro
|128GB
|221,000
|iPhone 15 Pro
|256GB
|246,500
|iPhone 15 Pro
|512GB
|298,900
The updated ruling introduces revised customs values specifically for 16 different variants of the newly launched iPhone 16, while also adjusting the duty structures for older models, including the iPhone 15, 14, 13, 12, and 11 series.
As part of this revision, the Directorate has also implemented depreciation measures for older iPhone models, many of which have reached their End of Life (EOL) and are no longer in line with current global market pricing.
This update follows a series of discussions and representations from stakeholders, including the Collectorate of Customs (Airport), Islamabad, who had requested the revision of the existing customs valuation, which had been in place for over a year. The previous valuations no longer accurately reflected international market conditions.
A thorough review of market trends, import data, and pricing fluctuations was conducted, leading to the initiation of a reassessment under the provisions of the Customs Act of 1969. The Directorate held multiple consultations with stakeholders to ensure the customs values align with the latest models and the depreciation of older units.
The new customs duties, effective immediately, will affect the pricing of imported iPhones and are expected to have an impact on both importers and consumers alike. The finalized customs values are now detailed in Annexure-I of the ruling, covering 187 different iPhone models and applicable for customs assessment.
This revision of duties is seen as a step to bring Pakistan’s customs valuation process in line with the prevailing international pricing trends, ensuring fair and up-to-date assessments for the latest Apple devices.
