New Customs Duty for Apple iPhone 16 in Pakistan after Updated Valuation

KARACHI – Pakistan Customs revised import values for Apple iPhones, including new iPhone 16 and 15 models. Under Valuation Ruling, customs values now start at Rs168,000 for flagship devices.

Directorate General of Customs Valuation has announced a fresh set of customs duties for the import of the iPhone 16 series in Pakistan, along with 186 other Apple iPhone models. The new duties are outlined in Valuation Ruling No. 1909 of 2025, which was officially.

iPhone Custom Duty in Pakistan

Model Storage Custom Duty iPhone 16 128GB 186,100 iPhone 16 256GB 214,500 iPhone 16 512GB 268,250 iPhone 16c 128GB 165,500 iPhone 16c 512GB 249,500 iPhone 16e 256GB 193,400 iPhone 16 Plus 128GB 214,400 iPhone 16 Plus 256GB 243,000 iPhone 16 Plus 512GB 294,500 iPhone 16 Pro 128GB 246,400 iPhone 16 Pro 256GB 274,500 iPhone 16 Pro 512GB 330,500 iPhone 16 Pro 1TB 387,800 iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB 300,500 iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB 358,000 iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB 412,500 iPhone 15 128GB 168,600 iPhone 15 256GB 193,000 iPhone 15 512GB 241,500 iPhone 15 Plus 128GB 193,500 iPhone 15 Plus 256GB 218,500 iPhone 15 Plus 512GB 265,000 iPhone 15 Pro 128GB 221,000 iPhone 15 Pro 256GB 246,500 iPhone 15 Pro 512GB 298,900

The updated ruling introduces revised customs values specifically for 16 different variants of the newly launched iPhone 16, while also adjusting the duty structures for older models, including the iPhone 15, 14, 13, 12, and 11 series.

As part of this revision, the Directorate has also implemented depreciation measures for older iPhone models, many of which have reached their End of Life (EOL) and are no longer in line with current global market pricing.

This update follows a series of discussions and representations from stakeholders, including the Collectorate of Customs (Airport), Islamabad, who had requested the revision of the existing customs valuation, which had been in place for over a year. The previous valuations no longer accurately reflected international market conditions.

A thorough review of market trends, import data, and pricing fluctuations was conducted, leading to the initiation of a reassessment under the provisions of the Customs Act of 1969. The Directorate held multiple consultations with stakeholders to ensure the customs values align with the latest models and the depreciation of older units.

The new customs duties, effective immediately, will affect the pricing of imported iPhones and are expected to have an impact on both importers and consumers alike. The finalized customs values are now detailed in Annexure-I of the ruling, covering 187 different iPhone models and applicable for customs assessment.

This revision of duties is seen as a step to bring Pakistan’s customs valuation process in line with the prevailing international pricing trends, ensuring fair and up-to-date assessments for the latest Apple devices.