Devastating explosion rocks Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port; Over 500 injured

A powerful explosion rocked Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, causing widespread panic and significant damage. The blast, which occurred near an office connected to the port, was so intense that it was felt as far as several kilometers away, with reports indicating tremors similar to an earthquake.

According to international news agencies, the explosion triggered a large fire at the scene, which continues to burn in some areas. Emergency response teams, including fire trucks and ambulances, have been deployed to the site to manage the situation. Rescue operations are still ongoing, and conflicting reports suggest that more than 500 people have been injured in the blast.

The force of the explosion was so severe that windows in buildings located several kilometers away were shattered. Many residents across various areas reported feeling earthquake-like tremors, heightening the sense of urgency and alarm.

Local police have stated that the cause of the explosion is still under investigation, with authorities working to gather more details. No official statement has been made regarding the number of fatalities, but multiple casualties are feared.

The Shahid Rajaee Port, one of the busiest in the country, is a critical hub for trade and commerce. This incident has raised concerns about potential damage to vital infrastructure, though exact assessments are yet to be completed.

As the situation develops, authorities continue to urge citizens to avoid the area while rescue teams work tirelessly to assist the injured and contain the fire. More updates will follow as further information becomes available.