5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat and surrounding areas

By Staff Reporter
5:34 pm | Apr 26, 2025
Earthquake Jolts Karachi Other Areas

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Swat and its surrounding regions earlier today. According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake registered a magnitude of 5 on the Richter scale, causing widespread panic in the affected areas.

The Seismological Center reported that the earthquake’s epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush mountain range of Afghanistan, with a depth of 130 kilometers. The tremors were felt across Swat city and several nearby towns.

Fortunately, no reports of casualties or significant damage have been received so far. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation.

