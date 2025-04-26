PSL10: Lahore Qalandars choose to bowl first after winning toss against Multan Sultans

In the 16th match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and chose to field first against Multan Sultans at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

The match between the two fierce rivals is expected to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams eyeing crucial points in the competition. Earlier in the tournament, Multan Sultans emerged victorious in the previous meeting between the two sides.

Currently, Lahore Qalandars have 4 points from 5 matches, while Multan Sultans are trailing with just 2 points. The match holds significant importance for both teams as they look to climb the points table and push for a spot in the playoffs.