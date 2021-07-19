US envoy for Afghanistan calls on PM Imran, Gen Bajwa to discuss peace process

ISLAMABAD – US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday arrived in Islamabad to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials.

During the meeting in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan told Mr. Khalilzad that durable peace in Afghanistan would open avenues for regional economic connectivity.

Khan said the escalation of conflict and instability in Afghanistan is not in Pakistan's interest and it would lead to serious challenges for Islamabad regarding security and influx of refugees.

He highlighted Pakistan's constructive efforts for facilitating peace efforts for achieving an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement to end over four decades long conflict in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani premier recalled that he has consistently emphasized that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. He said imposition of a government by force will not lead to the resolution of the conflict and that only a negotiated settlement will bring lasting peace and stability to Afghanistan.

Reaffirming Pakistan's consistent support to a peaceful, stable and united Afghanistan, the PM underlined that a secure and safe Western border was in Pakistan's own best interest and Pakistan would like to remain closely engaged with the US and other relevant countries for peace efforts.

He emphasized the need for all Afghan sides to show flexibility and engage meaningfully with each other.

Imran Khan said that it is important for Afghanistan's neighbours and regional countries to constructively work together for a lasting political settlement in Afghanistan.

The exchange of views covered the prevailing situation in Afghanistan and the need for expediting the Afghan peace process.

Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad is on a one-day visit to Islamabad as part of a visit to the region.

In a separate meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Ambassador Khalilzad emphasized the urgency of a comprehensive political settlement between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban, one that leads to a sustainable peace and preserves Afghanistan’s security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The visit comes a day after the Afghan government and the Taliban concluded a two-day negotiation in the Qatari capital of Doha. They failed to agree on a short-term ceasefire during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the release of prisoners.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence from the Taliban as foreign troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop withdrawal was one of the points of agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.