Pakistan's top diplomat in Afghanistan arrives in Islamabad after Kabul withdraws envoys

ISLAMABAD – In a diplomatic standoff following the alleged abduction of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter, Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ali Khan has reached Islamabad after being summoned for consultation on development.

Reports in local media quoting sources said that Mansoor Ahmed Khan reached the federal capital on Sunday night and is scheduled to meet senior officials today to discuss the situation after Afghanistan recalled its diplomats and staff over the recent incidents.

On Sunday, Pakistan termed Afghanistan’s government decision [to recall its ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan] as ‘unfortunate and regrettable.’ In the meanwhile, the alleged abduction and assault of Silsila Afghan is being investigated and followed up at the highest level on the instructions of the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, the authorities have beefed up the security of the Embassy and Consulates of Afghanistan while the foreign secretary will also meet the ambassador of Afghanistan today, to highlight all the steps taken in this context, and re-assured him of full cooperation.

Afghan envoy's daughter not abducted: Interior Minister

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed while speaking in a primetime show of a private news channel said “the incident involved the Afghanistan envoy’s daughter was not abduction at all but an international conspiracy”.

Rasheed termed the incident as a plotted event from the Indian intelligence agency. “The daughter of Afghan envoy first claimed that her mobile phone was stolen, and later she handed her phone while deleting all the data”, he mentioned.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed the girl used three taxis. Three footages have been reviewed, while an attempt to acquire a fourth is still underway.