04:28 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI gathering in Dir
UPPER DIR – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is addressing a mass gathering at Upper Dir as he will likely announce the PTI’s next move.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, former defense minister Pervaiz Khattak, Murad Saeed, Ali Muhammad Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and others and other senior leaders accompanied the former premier.

Taking a hit at Sharif-led government, Khan termed the increase in prices of petrol and diesel an inhuman act. He also maintained that his government was pressurized by IMF to increase PoL prices but he refused while the sitting PM government succumbed before the 'masters'.

More to follow...

