Forest fire in KP’s Shangla leaves mother, three children dead
Share
PESHAWAR – A mother and her three children were killed in a forest fire in the country’s northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it emerged on Saturday.
Reports in local media said the massive inferno has engulfed four forests in Chakesar Tehsil of Shangla District in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
Local cops told media correspondents that the ablaze on the mountain engulfed a nearby house where the family was present. The police have confirmed the death of four family members including the wife of Muhammad Tahir and three children.
Wildfire in Titwalan Shangla, including three women four persons of a family died in the blaze at Chakesar. Including Shangla parts of KP under the wildfire. #Wildfireinkp. pic.twitter.com/7KAYggGfJd— Umar Bacha (@Umar_Shangla) June 4, 2022
Local officials revealed rescue team had reached the area to douse the fire while more teams were on the way.
In the viral clips on social media, smoke can be seen rising from the mountainous area while rescue efforts were underway. Trees were on fire while volunteers trying to prevent it from spreading.
Massive fire in world’s largest pine nut forest ... 01:00 PM | 20 May, 2022
QUETTA – At least three people were killed and seven others injured as a massive fire continues to rage ...
Mountains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are becoming prey to the raging fire as thousands of trees on the mountains have already turned to ashes.
More to follow...
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- President Alvi returns NAB ordinance, election reforms bills to PM ...06:24 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
-
- Lahore court extends interim bail of PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money ...05:22 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- Forest fire in KP’s Shangla leaves mother, three children dead04:55 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- Imran says foreign powers conspired to bring Shehbaz Sharif into power04:28 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- Amar Khan fangirls over India's famous villain in viral video03:59 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- Watch – Azaan Sami Khan gets candid about his broken marriage03:34 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- Alizeh Shah spotted vacationing in Doha02:45 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022