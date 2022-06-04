Forest fire in KP’s Shangla leaves mother, three children dead

PESHAWAR – A mother and her three children were killed in a forest fire in the country’s northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it emerged on Saturday.

Reports in local media said the massive inferno has engulfed four forests in Chakesar Tehsil of Shangla District in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Local cops told media correspondents that the ablaze on the mountain engulfed a nearby house where the family was present. The police have confirmed the death of four family members including the wife of Muhammad Tahir and three children.

Wildfire in Titwalan Shangla, including three women four persons of a family died in the blaze at Chakesar. Including Shangla parts of KP under the wildfire. #Wildfireinkp. pic.twitter.com/7KAYggGfJd — Umar Bacha (@Umar_Shangla) June 4, 2022

Local officials revealed rescue team had reached the area to douse the fire while more teams were on the way.

In the viral clips on social media, smoke can be seen rising from the mountainous area while rescue efforts were underway. Trees were on fire while volunteers trying to prevent it from spreading.

Mountains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are becoming prey to the raging fire as thousands of trees on the mountains have already turned to ashes.

More to follow...