Saba Qamar starrer ‘Kamli’ releases today

2022 is pretty much a busy year for Lollywood diva Saba Qamar who has been ruling hearts with her blockbuster projects one after another - be it the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai or the drama seriel Fraud.

With the premiere of her newest film lighting up the cinemas, the celebrities and industry insiders have been raving about Sarmad Khoosat’s bittersweet poetic universe of Kamli. The heartwrenching tale revolves around three women breaking the shackles and fighting their inner demons.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a whimsical video where she announced that her labour of love will be releasing today nationwide and she can't wait for feedback.

"All my heart, blood and sweat is all yours- Kamli released today nationwide. Book your tickets now and show your support and love to our baby! ♥️????Waiting for the feedback of all of you! ????????", captioned the Cheekh actor.

On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai.