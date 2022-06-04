Saba Qamar starrer ‘Kamli’ releases today
Share
2022 is pretty much a busy year for Lollywood diva Saba Qamar who has been ruling hearts with her blockbuster projects one after another - be it the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai or the drama seriel Fraud.
With the premiere of her newest film lighting up the cinemas, the celebrities and industry insiders have been raving about Sarmad Khoosat’s bittersweet poetic universe of Kamli. The heartwrenching tale revolves around three women breaking the shackles and fighting their inner demons.
Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a whimsical video where she announced that her labour of love will be releasing today nationwide and she can't wait for feedback.
"All my heart, blood and sweat is all yours- Kamli released today nationwide. Book your tickets now and show your support and love to our baby! ♥️????Waiting for the feedback of all of you! ????????", captioned the Cheekh actor.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai.
Saba Qamar goes bold in revealing dress at Kamli ... 04:33 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar's style statements are always on point and the fashion enthusiasts are looking forward to ...
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- President Alvi returns NAB ordinance, election reforms bills to PM ...06:24 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
-
- Lahore court extends interim bail of PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money ...05:22 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- Forest fire in KP’s Shangla leaves mother, three children dead04:55 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- Imran says foreign powers conspired to bring Shehbaz Sharif into power04:28 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- Amar Khan fangirls over India's famous villain in viral video03:59 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- Watch – Azaan Sami Khan gets candid about his broken marriage03:34 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
-
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022