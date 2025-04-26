Pakistan faces exclusion from Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

In a surprising turn of events, the Malaysian Hockey Federation has confirmed that Pakistan has not been invited to participate in the upcoming Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, set to take place in Ipoh from November 22-29. The reason behind the exclusion stems from unpaid dues totaling USD 10,349 owed to the Johor Hockey Association.

The outstanding amount is linked to the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) financial obligations incurred during the Pakistan team’s visit to Malaysia for the Johor Hockey Cup in October 2023. During that trip, not only the players but also PHF officials and their families traveled to Malaysia, with the latter staying at the same luxury hotel as the team.

A source within the PHF revealed that while the tournament organizers covered the team’s stay and related expenses, the PHF officials were made aware that they would have to bear their own accommodation, travel, and other costs. However, these expenses were not settled by the PHF, leading to the Johor Hockey Association’s decision to formally request payment. The association has now escalated the issue to the Malaysian Hockey Federation, warning that if the dues are not cleared, they may bring the matter to the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

The unpaid amount has put the current PHF administration in a difficult position, as the federation is already facing financial difficulties. The source stated that the PHF was unaware of these additional expenses incurred by former officials, further complicating the situation.