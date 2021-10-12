COAS Bajwa witnesses commissioning of Chinese origin VT-4 Tank in Gujranwala (VIDEO)

09:36 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
COAS Bajwa witnesses commissioning of Chinese origin VT-4 Tank in Gujranwala (VIDEO)
RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Gujranwala to witness commissioning of state of the art Chinese origin VT-4 Tank into Strike Formation.

COAS witnessed demonstration of VT-4 Tank which is a robust war fighting machine. Based on its advanced armour protection, high manoeuvrability and exceptional firepower, VT-4 can be compared with any modern main battle tank of the world. Equipped with auto transmission system and deep water fording operation capability, it is considered as a potent weapon of strike formations.

COAS also visited Dynamic Integrated Training Simulator of VT-4.

Interacting with officers and troops, COAS said continuous up-gradation of conventional capabilities is imperative for maintaining qualitative edge over adversary and deter aggression.

VT-4 Tank is another symbol of Pakistan – China strategic cooperation and defence collaboration, and its induction will boost strike capabilities of our formations, COAS remarked.

Pakistan Army chief said that the fast changing dynamics of warfare demand highest degree of professionalism and rigorous training with due focus on harnessing sophisticated technologies.

