'Temporary relief' for Trump as US court cuts bond to $175m, sets new deadline

09:05 AM | 26 Mar, 2024
WASHINGTON – Former American president Donald Trump was supposed to pay bond to cover a $464 million fraud judgment against him or have his assets seized, the court barred authorities in New York from beginning to seize his assets in grace period.

New York state appellate court approved Trump's plea to extend the deadline for payment and reduce the bond amount while he appeals a ruling.

Instead of immediately paying $454 million, the Republican party leader now has 10 days to cover $175 million bond. The verdict comes after former president was found liable for overstating his net worth to deceive investors and lenders.

Trump's legal team argued that the original bond amount was exorbitantly high, and he would not be able to cover it within time. On the other hand, NYC Attorney General Letitia James threatened to seize Trump's assets if he missed the deadline.

Trump, who is facing multiple legal challenges, including civil and criminal cases, accused authorities of politically motivated actions to undermine his re-election campaign.

Pak rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 26 March 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.15 278.15
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.14 910.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

