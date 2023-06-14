Donald Trump released after arrest; pleads not guilty of keeping classified documents

WASHINGTON – Former US President Donald Trump was held at US court to face criminal charges in a case related to keeping national security documents.

It was the second courtroom visit for the Republican Party leader in recent times while the outspoken politician pleaded not guilty to charges. Criminal proceedings usually start with an arrest. The 77-year-old surrendered before cops at US Courthouse in Miami, on 37 federal charges related to his alleged illegal holding of documents related to national defense.

The indictment comes days after a federal grand jury indicted Trump for retention of national defence documents, plot to hinder justice, withholding a document or record, dishonestly hiding document or record, concealing a document in a federal probe, and false statements.

The serious charges carry a maximum sentence ranging from five years to 20 years, and the total sentence, is said to be in decades.

During the court proceedings, Trump supporters flocked to the courthouse while officials braced for charged members and were even prepared to deal with violent protests.

Earlier this year, the ex-president was arraigned in court on criminal charges related to hush money paid to the adult film star Stormy Daniels. The seasoned politician denied all charges and proclaimed his innocence and openly named the incumbent administration for targeting him.