Search

Immigration

Now you can enjoy extended stay in UAE as 3-month visit visa reintroduced

Web Desk 01:51 PM | 14 Jun, 2023
Now you can enjoy extended stay in UAE as 3-month visit visa reintroduced

DUBAI - DUBAI -  In a move aimed at revitalizing tourism, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reintroduced the three-month visit visa, allowing more time for visitors to explore the emirate.

The visa, which allows visitors to stay in the country for up to 90 days, had been replaced by a long-term 60-day visa towards the end of last year. However, authorities have now reinstated the extended visit visa, offering travelers the opportunity for an extended stay in the UAE.

A spokesperson from the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) advised interested individuals to consult with their travel agents for assistance in obtaining the 90-day visit visa.

Moreover, the visa can also be extended within the country at an additional cost determined by the service provider. The reintroduction of the three-month visit visa, effective as of May 2023, provides visitors with increased flexibility to explore and enjoy their time in the UAE and experience the leisure of the emirate.

Industry experts have welcomed the decision, highlighting the benefits of the extended visit visa for both tourists and residents. It merits mentioning that a few years ago, the UAE had only two types of entry permits—a leisure visa valid for three months and a tourist visa for 30 days. However, recent changes to visa procedures saw the introduction of new options.

As the UAE continues to adapt and enhance its visa policies, the reintroduction of the three-month visit visa demonstrates the country's commitment to attracting visitors from around the world.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) stands as a mesmerizing tapestry of modern marvels, cultural richness, and awe-inspiring landscapes to attract thousands.

Nestled on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, this dynamic nation captivates the imagination with its iconic skyscrapers, pristine beaches, and boundless opportunities for residents and outlanders as well.

Comprising seven emirates, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the UAE has swiftly emerged as a global hub of innovation, business, and tourism. With its forward-thinking vision and relentless pursuit of excellence, the UAE has transformed itself into a beacon of progress, attracting visitors from all corners of the globe.

Interestingly, according to the ranking announced by the offshore consulting firm, Nomad Capitalist, the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) passport has been declared as the most powerful in the world with a score of 110.50.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

You can travel from Dubai to Karachi for just Rs 30,000: Here's how to book the flight before offer ends

10:06 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

European Parliament greenlights digitalization of visa procedure: Details inside

09:38 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Canada announces fresh EMPP streams for skilled workers: Here's how you can work in Canada without job experience

09:06 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Saudi Arabia launches new e-visa: Here's who is eligible for instant service

08:32 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Japan allows longer stays for more skilled foreign workers: Here's fresh visa regulations

11:35 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Kuwait introduces new visa for sports, culture, and social activities: Details inside

11:01 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shell decides to sells its shares in Pakistan

02:58 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 14 June, 2023

09:03 AM | 14 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee claws back some ground against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.96 against the greenback.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee witnessed back-to-back losses for consecutive sessions against the dollar and settled at 287.97.

Economic uncertainty in Pakistan looms large as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the government’s ‘Plan B’, on rescheduling the bilateral external debt.

Islamabad’s chances for salvaging $6.5 billion IMF programme have apparently faded as it expires on June 30. Out of the $6.5 billion package, the US based lender has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-14-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 14, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today [ 14 June 2023 ] Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold rate per tola Silver
Lahore PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580

Daily Pakistan provides real-time updates on the current gold rates in Pakistan, ensuring accurate and timely information.

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: