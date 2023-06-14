Now you can enjoy extended stay in UAE as 3-month visit visa reintroduced

DUBAI - DUBAI - In a move aimed at revitalizing tourism, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reintroduced the three-month visit visa, allowing more time for visitors to explore the emirate.
The visa, which allows visitors to stay in the country for up to 90 days, had been replaced by a long-term 60-day visa towards the end of last year. However, authorities have now reinstated the extended visit visa, offering travelers the opportunity for an extended stay in the UAE.
A spokesperson from the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) advised interested individuals to consult with their travel agents for assistance in obtaining the 90-day visit visa.
Moreover, the visa can also be extended within the country at an additional cost determined by the service provider. The reintroduction of the three-month visit visa, effective as of May 2023, provides visitors with increased flexibility to explore and enjoy their time in the UAE and experience the leisure of the emirate.
Industry experts have welcomed the decision, highlighting the benefits of the extended visit visa for both tourists and residents. It merits mentioning that a few years ago, the UAE had only two types of entry permits—a leisure visa valid for three months and a tourist visa for 30 days. However, recent changes to visa procedures saw the introduction of new options.
As the UAE continues to adapt and enhance its visa policies, the reintroduction of the three-month visit visa demonstrates the country's commitment to attracting visitors from around the world.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) stands as a mesmerizing tapestry of modern marvels, cultural richness, and awe-inspiring landscapes to attract thousands.
Nestled on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, this dynamic nation captivates the imagination with its iconic skyscrapers, pristine beaches, and boundless opportunities for residents and outlanders as well.
Comprising seven emirates, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the UAE has swiftly emerged as a global hub of innovation, business, and tourism. With its forward-thinking vision and relentless pursuit of excellence, the UAE has transformed itself into a beacon of progress, attracting visitors from all corners of the globe.
Interestingly, according to the ranking announced by the offshore consulting firm, Nomad Capitalist, the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) passport has been declared as the most powerful in the world with a score of 110.50.
