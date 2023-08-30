Brazil postpones visa requirement condition for these countries

RECIFE - In an unusual development, authorities in Brazil have postponed reinstating the visa requirement for nationals from certain countries.
The country has postponed the visa requirement for citizens from Australia, Canada, and the United States until Jan. 10, 2024.
As per the decision, the government would continue to exempt Australian, Canadian, and U.S. citizens from needing a visit visa to enter the country till Jan. 9, next year.
From Jan 10 onwards, travelers from these countries will be required to have an e-visa to enter Brazil and officials expect to open the online platform to obtain these e-visas at least a month before the enforcement date.
It bears mentioning that details regarding the cost and length of stay have yet to be announced by the authorities.
Brazil had previously announced it would reinstate visitor visa requirements for citizens from Australia, Canada, Japan and the United States on Oct. 1. A requirement for Japanese citizens to obtain visit visas was dropped when Japan and Brazil signed a reciprocal visa waiver agreement but the same was not the case for three other countries.
The visa exemption was granted by Brazil to these countries back in 2019-20 when President Jair Bolsonaro was in power and the move was aimed at supporting the country’s tourism industry. The country kept pinning hopes but the four countries did not reciprocate the exemption granted to them, ultimately pressing Brazil to withdraw the 'favour' it had extended.
According to an official press release, the visa exemption was a "breach of the pattern of Brazil's migration policy, historically based on the principles of reciprocity and equal treatment."
"Brazil does not grant unilateral visitor visa exemption to other countries without reciprocity," it read.
Brazil was also exploring options to grant exemption to India and China to boost tourism; however, details have yet to surface regarding that.
The visa exemption somewhat helped the US citizens as after the waivers, the number of Americans booking flights to Brazil spiked by 39% but visitors were concerned about safety concerns, inconvenient flights, and poor infrastructure of the country besides gang violence in areas like Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Brasilia, and Salvador.
Australia, Canada and the United States all have reinstated visitor visa requirements for Brazilian nationals; as a general rule, Brazil does not grant visitor visa exemptions without reciprocity. Brazil had previously included Japan in these measures but removed the country after renegotiating their mutual visa exemption policy.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 30, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|318.4
|322.65
|Euro
|EUR
|340.5
|343.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|401
|405
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|86
|86.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|84.4
|85.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|806.17
|814.17
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.68
|42.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.96
|44.36
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.23
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|982.72
|991.72
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.07
|787.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.18
|345.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Karachi
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Quetta
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Attock
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Multan
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.