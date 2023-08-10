Travel to Islamabad with comfort as UAE airline increases weekly flights

Search

Immigration

Web Desk 08:49 PM | 10 Aug, 2023
ISLAMABAD - United Arab Emirates' top airline has announced to increase the number of weekly flights to Pakistan's capital city, Islamabad.

In a social media post, Etihad Airways announced that it was expanding its operations under which the number of flights to Islamabad would also increase.

As per the plan shared by the carrier, two additional weekly flights are announced for Islamabad, taking the total number of weekly flights to 14.

The carrier has announced that the changes would take effect from January 2024, implying that those traveling to Islamabad would take the benefit soon.

Etihad Airways also announced adding ten new global destinations to its network thus making it more seamless for globetrotters to enjoy their trips.

"As we embark on Etihad’s next chapter targeting growth, our ambitious network and improved connectivity allow us to better serve Abu Dhabi and our valued guests, forming the basis of our future expansion while providing flexibility and freedom to adapt to new opportunities and markets,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.

“By offering more travel options and seamless connections, we aim to attract an increasing number of visitors to Abu Dhabi, propelling economic growth for the city while enriching the travel experience for our passengers," he added.

