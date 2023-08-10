ICC reveals the dates for 2023 Cricket World Cup ticket sales

The International Cricket Council has revealed dates for the ticket sales for various matches after the release of the updated Men's ODI World Cup 2023 schedule.

The ICC announced on Twitter that fans will be able to register their interest before tickets went on sale starting on August 15.

You'll be able to get ticket updates first thanks to this, and it will also help you get a position at the Cricket World Cup. Tickets will go on sale in phases on the following days in order to control the anticipated demand for them and to provide as many fans as possible the best opportunity to witness the top players in the world:

Mark your calendars 🗓



The dates for the sale of #CWC23 tickets are out 🤩



Don't forget to check out the updated schedule 👉 https://t.co/vS2aYD0zTk pic.twitter.com/BiZHm6vjLo — ICC (@ICC) August 10, 2023

Tickets will go on sale on the following dates:

25 August – Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

30 August – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31 August – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1 September – India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2 September – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3 September – India matches at Ahmedabad

15 September – Semi Finals and Final