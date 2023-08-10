Search

Sports

ICC reveals the dates for 2023 Cricket World Cup ticket sales

Web Desk 09:22 PM | 10 Aug, 2023
ICC reveals the dates for 2023 Cricket World Cup ticket sales
Source: ICC

The International Cricket Council has revealed dates for the ticket sales for various matches after the release of the updated Men's ODI World Cup 2023 schedule.

The ICC announced on Twitter that fans will be able to register their interest before tickets went on sale starting on August 15.

You'll be able to get ticket updates first thanks to this, and it will also help you get a position at the Cricket World Cup. Tickets will go on sale in phases on the following days in order to control the anticipated demand for them and to provide as many fans as possible the best opportunity to witness the top players in the world:

Tickets will go on sale on the following dates:

25 August – Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

30 August – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31 August – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1 September – India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2 September – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3 September – India matches at Ahmedabad

15 September – Semi Finals and Final

Book your tickets for ICC ODI World Cup 2023, a step by step guide!

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Fawad Alam clears the air about reports of leaving cricket in Pakistan

07:19 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

ICC reschedules Pakistan vs India clash among nine ODI World Cup matches

05:23 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

PCB announces Pakistan’s squad for Afghanistan series, Asia Cup 2023

04:45 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Book your tickets for ICC ODI World Cup 2023, a step by step guide!

09:00 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Pakistani franchise owner aspires to ignite cricket passion in the USA's first-ever T10 league

07:27 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Schedule for Asia Cup 2023 announced | Matches, Venues, Dates; Here's all you need to know

06:52 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Canada starts accepting PTE scores for Student Direct Stream

10:55 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 10, 2023

03:31 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 10, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.7 296.85
Euro EUR 321.8 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373 376.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.6 82.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.9 78.7
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.08 767.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 40.05 40.45
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.56 36.91
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.18 937.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.6 63.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.96 175.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.08 28.38
Omani Riyal OMR 741.33 749.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.41 79.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 326.47 328.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 10, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,501.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (10 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan | Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: